SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GIGE opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.