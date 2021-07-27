SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 guidance at $0.21 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.210 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.