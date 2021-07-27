Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

