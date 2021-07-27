Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Sonova has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $78.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

