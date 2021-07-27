SparksPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,654.93 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001972 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,312,767 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203,195 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

