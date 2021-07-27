SparksPay Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SparksPay has a market cap of $20,694.55 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,317,151 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,367 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

