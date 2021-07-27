SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

