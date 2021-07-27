SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $168.48. 413,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,669. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

