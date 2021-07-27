SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.