SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. 38,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,559. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

