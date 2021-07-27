SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

