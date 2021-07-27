Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
