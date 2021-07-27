Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPMTF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.