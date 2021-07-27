Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

