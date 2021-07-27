Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00802927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00135950 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.