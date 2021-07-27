Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.39 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $313.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.10 million to $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

SR opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.