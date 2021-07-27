Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.140 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

