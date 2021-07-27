Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,043 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.91.

NYSE SPOT opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

