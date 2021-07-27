Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 926.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter worth $421,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUND stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

