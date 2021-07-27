Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

HP stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

