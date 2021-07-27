Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 5,983 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

