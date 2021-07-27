Stafi Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Stafi has a market cap of $8.82 million and $3.48 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00031248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00224163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00030881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

