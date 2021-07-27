Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,078.27 and $17.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022123 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001563 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.