Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $172,933.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00104831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00128497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,533.76 or 1.01514259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00832179 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.