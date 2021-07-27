Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the period. Standex International makes up about 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of Standex International worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:SXI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

