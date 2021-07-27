Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. 152,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,308. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

