Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

