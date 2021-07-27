StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

