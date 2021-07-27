STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.52 million and $702,452.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.