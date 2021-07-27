State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 15,641 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

