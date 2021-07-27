State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,768,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $381.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

