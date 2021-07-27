State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Fortis worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fortis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTS. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

