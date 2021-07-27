Status Trading 25.4% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $232.45 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

