Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

