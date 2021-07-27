Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,099,892.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

MRNA stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,172,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Moderna by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Moderna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

