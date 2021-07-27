Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $104.95 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $114.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

NYSE:TFII traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $105.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

