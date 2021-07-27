STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $216.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

