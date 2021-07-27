Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 27th (ABB, AIAPF, CALX, DUAVF, EQBBF, FURCF, GLOP, GLPEY, GRPTF, HAS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 27th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Calix (NYSE:CALX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $101.45 price target on the stock.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. Truist Securities currently has a $167.90 price target on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $24.55 target price on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.