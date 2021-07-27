Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 27th (AAL, AAP, AR, CENX, NAVB, NBEV, NBRV, NCNA, NYMT, PBAM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.