StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 60,219 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $316.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

