Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,987 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. 30,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,087. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

