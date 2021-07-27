Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,046 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.04. 60,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.