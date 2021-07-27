Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,697 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,203. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

