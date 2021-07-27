Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 262,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,930,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

