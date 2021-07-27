Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MKL traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.89. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

