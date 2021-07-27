Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $157.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

