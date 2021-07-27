Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.