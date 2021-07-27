Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,016 shares of company stock valued at $97,389,929 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $246.58. 22,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,720. The stock has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $187.37 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

