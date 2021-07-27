Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. 24,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,657. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

