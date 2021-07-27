Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,236. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

