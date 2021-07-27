Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,325 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.93. 40,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,991. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.